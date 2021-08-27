Peloton drops the price of its Peloton Bike to $1,495

Peloton has reduced the price of its Peloton Bike to $1,495 in the US, the bike was previously available for $1,895.

The price of the bike has also been reduced in the UK it now costs £1350 in the UK and €1,495 in Europe, $1895 CAD in Canada and $2295 AUD is Australia, you can see more details below.

Peloton’s mission is to help people be the best version of themselves by making it easier to access world-class fitness and wellness content. Now, we’re taking another step in our commitment to making Peloton more accessible and attainable by lowering the price of the award-winning Peloton Bike. Starting today, the original Peloton Bike will be available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, and Australia for $1495 USD /£1350 GBP/$1895 CAD / €1495 EUR, and $2295 AUD respectively (Peloton’s All Access Membership is separate). We are also making it easier to access the Peloton Bike+ and the all new Peloton Tread, which will be on sale in the U.S. U.K., and Canada August 30 and Germany in the fall, by extending our financing terms. Peloton’s new financing options help lower the monthly payments for qualified customers.

You can find out more details about the new lower pricing over at Peloton at the link below, it requires a monthly subscription which costs $39 a month.

