New Peak Design Tech Pouch Small for your smaller gadgets and more

Peak Design has launched the its new Tech Pouch Small, a compact version of its popular original Tech Pouch. This new iteration retains the award-winning features of its predecessor but in a more portable format, making it ideal for minimalists and frequent travelers. Despite its reduced size, the Tech Pouch Small is designed to efficiently store everyday essentials such as cables, cards, batteries, and chargers, including all types of Apple brick-style chargers.

The Peak Design Tech Pouch Small is designed with portability in mind. It includes two Cord Hook loops, allowing the pouch to be attached to any Peak Design camera strap or carry strap. This feature effortlessly transforms the pouch into a hands-free sling bag, making it a versatile accessory for various situations. The external handle and corner gussets make it easy to retrieve from packed bags or tight compartments.

Gadget Organization

Inside the Tech Pouch Small, the organization system is both sophisticated and intuitive. It features a 12-pocket layout, including four large origami-style pockets that expand to accommodate bulkier items like power adapters or external hard drives. Additionally, there are several smaller stretch and zippered pockets tailored to secure various smaller items, as well as a dedicated loop for a pen or stylus.

The exterior is constructed from Versa Shell 400D fabric, which is durable and weather-resistant, ensuring protection from the elements. The durable 8 UltraZip opens extra wide, allowing the bag to sit upright on any surface for easy visibility and access to the contents.

Pricing and Availability

The new Peak Design Tech Pouch Small will be available at Peak Design retailers in the UK and Ireland in the near future. It comes in four colors: Charcoal, Midnight, Ash, and Sage. The recommended retail price is £49.99/€59.99, including VAT.

For those interested in other Peak Design products, the company offers a range of innovative and sustainable solutions for photographers, travelers, and tech enthusiasts. From camera bags to travel backpacks, Peak Design continues to set the standard for quality and functionality in its product offerings.



