SWIFT-LOCK DSLR or mirrorless bottom camera strap mount

Photography enthusiasts and professionals alike are always on the lookout for ways to enhance their photographs and make carrying cameras easier. The SPINN SWIFT-LOCK system is a new camera carrying solution that promises to do just that. It’s designed for photographers who are constantly moving, whether they’re climbing mountains or weaving through city streets. This system is set to change the way photographers carry and use their DSLR or mirrorless cameras.

At the heart of the SPINN SWIFT-LOCK system is a magnetic quick-release mechanism. This feature allows for fast camera swaps or detachment from the strap with little effort. The quick-release plate attaches quickly to the camera strap mount, so photographers can be ready at a moment’s notice to capture those once-in-a-lifetime shots.

Early bird benefits are now available for the inventive project from roughly $60 or £51 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. But the SPINN SWIFT-LOCK system isn’t just about speed. It also focuses on stability and comfort. The design keeps the camera secure and close to the body, reducing the risk of it swinging or bouncing when you’re on the move. This means that no matter where you are—pushing through a crowd or hiking on a rough trail—your camera is safe.

Bottom camera strap mount

One of the key benefits of the SPINN SWIFT-LOCK is its universal compatibility. It works smoothly with many tripod and accessory brands, including Arca and Peak Design. This means photographers can easily integrate it with the equipment they already own.

The camera strap mount itself is designed with both functionality and sustainability in mind. Made from recycled materials, it’s adjustable, lightweight, and compact, without sacrificing strength. The strap’s material slides smoothly, and it has carbon fiber-reinforced quick-adjusters, ensuring a comfortable and durable carrying experience.

If the SWIFT-LOCK campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the SWIFT-LOCK DSLR or mirrorless camera strap mount project audit the promotional video below.

Produced in Germany, the SPINN SWIFT-LOCK system is a testament to precision and quality. It’s perfect for photographers who lead an active lifestyle and often find themselves outdoors, engaging in activities like climbing or cycling.

Overall, the SPINN SWIFT-LOCK is more than just a camera strap mount. It’s a comprehensive carrying solution that meets the needs of photographers who prioritize quick access to their camera, comfort while on the move, and compatibility with their existing gear. The quick-release mechanism, stabilization features, and wide-ranging compatibility make the SPINN SWIFT-LOCK an essential tool for any photographer’s collection.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the DSLR or mirrorless camera strap mount, jump over to the official SWIFT-LOCK crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals