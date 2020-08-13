QNAP 2.5 GbE single-port PCIe card for NAS and PC unveiled

QNAP has made available a new single-port 2.5 GbE network expansion card for PCs and NAS. Supported functions include : PXE, Wake-On-LAN (WoL), 9k jumbo frame, 802.1AS-rev/1588, 802.1Qav/802.1Qbv, Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), RSS+MSI-X, Teaming & VLAN support and Intel AMT. As well as offering transmission rates of 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps, 100Mbps and 10Mbps.

“The QXG-2G1T-I225 represents QNAP’s commitment to providing affordable 2.5 GbE solutions. By using existing CAT 5e cables, users can immediately benefit from 2.5 GbE by pairing their QXG-2G1T-I225 with a 2.5 GbE switch and NAS.” said Stanley Huang, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “2.5 GbE provides immediate benefits to both home and business users across a wide range of applications – including gaming, multimedia, virtualization, backup, and general everyday usage. QNAP’s 2.5 GbE solutions represent the easiest and most wallet-friendly way to adopt high-speed networking.”

Supported operating systems include the QTS 4.4.2 or later (recommended an upgrade to the latest version, Windows 10 (1809 or later) a driver is required, Ubuntu driver is required, Windows Server 2016/2019 driver is required.

Source : QNAP

