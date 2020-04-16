Thermaltake Pacific TF2 PC water loop temperature and flow display

The Thermaltake Pacific TF2 temperature and flow display offers a 2-in-1 design providing data on your coolant temperature and flow rate. Providing a great indicator if anything should be wrong with your PC liquid cooling system. The indicator detects coolant temperatures ranging from 0°C to 99°C (32°F -210°F) and displays the value in Celsius or Fahrenheit depending on your preference.

Once set up the Pacific TF2 reference : CL-W275-CU00SW-A enables users to set temperature and low-flow warning alerts, and is compatible with any G1/4 fittings for easy installation. “The optimized Pacific TF2 not only reflects the temperature and the volume of flow on the screen itself but also can be tracked on TT RGB PLUS software, providing real-time information to the users” explains Thermaltake.

Source : Thermaltake : TPU

