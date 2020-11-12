Fractal Design Meshify 2 PC cases launch from $130

If you are in the market for a new PC case you may be interested to know that Fractal Design have introduced their new Meshify 2 PC range this week the form of the Meshify 2 and Meshify 2 XL cases. The angular asymmetry of the Meshify PC case offers a unique mix of “style and substance” says Fractal Design, offering a “textbook example of what you should expect from a modern case when it comes to modularity, flexibility and ease of use”.

“Not only does the Meshify 2 range stay true to its legacy in terms of uncompromising design – it also comes with welcome additions like a movable wall for enhanced flexibility, a fully removable top panel and a front nylon filter that can be removed for increased airflow. Alongside the mid-tower model, the XL version is also launching today; accommodating motherboards all the way up to and including SSI-EEB, holding several radiators and up to 23 storage devices without issue.”

The Meshify 2 and Meshify 2 XL PC case are now available to purchase worldwide :

– Meshify 2 Black Solid – 129.99 USD

– Meshify 2 Black TG Dark Tint – 139.99 USD

– Meshify 2 Black TG Light Tint – 139.99 USD

– Meshify 2 Gray TG Light Tint – 139.99 USD

– Meshify 2 White TG Clear Tint – 139.99 USD

– Meshify 2 XL Black TG Dark Tint – 179.99 USD

– Meshify 2 XL Black TG Light Tint – 179.99 USD

Features of the new Fractal Design Meshify 2 PC case range include :

– Spacious and extensively adaptable dual-layout interior

– New chassis design that opens up to fully expose the case interior on three sides for totally unhindered installation and cable routing

– New front nylon filter that can be removed for increased airflow

– New front panel design with hinged removable mesh filter and tether-free bezel for easier access to front fan mounts

– Three front USB ports including one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with fast charging support and speeds up to 10 Gbps

– Ultra-slim Nexus+ 2 fan hub connects up to three PWM fans and six 3-pin fans directly in line with cable channels along the edge of the case

– Outstanding cooling capacity with a total of nine 120/140 mm fan mounts and three preinstalled Dynamic X2 GP-14 fans

– Easy-to-clean high airflow nylon filters on the top and base with full PSU coverage and convenient front access

– Detachable PSU cable shield and integrated cable guides with Velcro straps further simplify cable management behind the board

Source : Fractal Design

