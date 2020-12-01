Ascos eco-friendly open PC case

The new Ascos Case open PC case has launched via Kickstarter providing a handmade environmentally friendly computer case that offers a unique yet robust design. Using a combination of CNC machined natural wood panels held in place using threaded metal rods and aluminium spacers the innovative design provides a unique PC case unlike any other.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $213 or £161. If the Ascos Case Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Ascos Case project checkout the promotional video below.

“Our Ascos Case is a pioneering and uniquely designed case that brings together a variety of innovative advantages. First of all, it is a 100% all the way handmade product with emphasis on environmental health and recyclability. It provides without restrictions functionality, compatibility and flexibility and at the same time an artful appearance, by giving the sense of peacefulness in your office through quality and style.”

“Askos or Ascos, is the original meaning of ancient Greek wineskin, an animal skin sewn up and used to hold wine. Also, the name is given in modern terminology to a type of ancient Greek pottery vessel used to pour small quantities of precious liquids such as oil.In both occasions we are referring to a precious case for luxury goods. That was the main reason that inspired us to use this name for a computer case that combines quality and luxury with high- end computer components aiming to create a unique and aesthetic accessory for your desk.”

The environmentally friendly PC case supports a wide variety of motherboard form factors including ATX, micro-ATX and mini ITX. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Ascos Case crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

