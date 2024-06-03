Path of Exile 2 launching in Early Access on PCs & Consoles

Grinding Gear Games is set to elevate the action RPG genre with the upcoming release of Path of Exile 2. One of the standout features of this highly anticipated sequel is the introduction of couch co-op, a catalyst for fans who enjoy playing with friends. Unlike its predecessor, Path of Exile 2 allows players to team up on a single console, making it easier than ever to share the gaming experience. Whether you choose to play collaboratively on one account or log in with two separate accounts, the new couch co-op feature ensures that the fun is always within arm’s reach.

The inclusion of couch co-op in Path of Exile 2 marks a significant shift in the action RPG landscape. By allowing players to enjoy the game together in the same physical space, Grinding Gear Games is fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared adventure that is often lacking in online-only titles. This feature is particularly appealing to friends and family members who want to bond over their love of gaming without the need for multiple consoles or online connections.

Features :

Character Classes: Twelve classes, each with three Ascendancy specializations, totaling 36 Ascendancy Classes.

Twelve classes, each with three Ascendancy specializations, totaling 36 Ascendancy Classes. Skill Gems: 240 Skill Gems and 200 Support Gems, with a new system allowing six-linking of every skill.

240 Skill Gems and 200 Support Gems, with a new system allowing six-linking of every skill. Passive Skill Tree: 1,500 skills with Dual Specialization for versatile gameplay.

1,500 skills with Dual Specialization for versatile gameplay. Items: 700 equipment base types, including new weapons like Spears, Crossbows, and Flails.

700 equipment base types, including new weapons like Spears, Crossbows, and Flails. Boss Encounters: Over 100 unique bosses in the Campaign and endgame maps.

Over 100 unique bosses in the Campaign and endgame maps. Endgame: More than 100 endgame maps, each with its own boss encounter.

More than 100 endgame maps, each with its own boss encounter. Fair-to-Play: Free-to-play model with no “pay to win” elements.

Cross-Play and Cross-Progression: Play Anywhere, Anytime

Path of Exile 2 is also breaking new ground with full cross-play and cross-progression capabilities. This means you can play with friends across different platforms without losing any progress. Whether you’re on a PlayStation 5 or a PC, your game data will seamlessly transfer, allowing for a truly unified gaming experience. This feature is particularly beneficial for players who switch between devices but want to maintain their progress and achievements.

The implementation of cross-play and cross-progression in Path of Exile 2 demonstrates Grinding Gear Games’ commitment to player convenience and flexibility. By removing the barriers between platforms, the developer is ensuring that players can enjoy the game on their terms, regardless of their preferred gaming system. This approach not only expands the player base but also encourages a more connected and engaged community. Check out more about the PlayStation 5 launch over on the official PlayStation Blog.

Availability

Path of Exile 2 will be available for Early Access later this year on both PC and consoles, including PlayStation 5. True to its roots, the game will remain free-to-play, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the new features without any financial barriers. Grinding Gear Games has also committed to a fair-to-play model, promising that the game will never be “pay to win.” Purchases made in Path of Exile 2 will be shared with the original Path of Exile, offering added value for long-time fans.

“Path of Exile 2 will feature Cross-play and Cross-progression, bringing the console version into the same realm, with the same support, as the PC version. Path of Exile 2 also introduces an exciting new feature: couch co-op. “

The decision to maintain a free-to-play model while avoiding pay-to-win mechanics is a testament to Grinding Gear Games’ dedication to player satisfaction. By prioritizing gameplay and content over monetization, the developer is fostering a loyal and enthusiastic player base that values the game for its inherent merits rather than its potential for financial gain.

The impressive specifications of Path of Exile 2 highlight the game’s depth and complexity. With a vast array of character classes, skill gems, and passive skills, players can create highly personalized builds that suit their playstyle preferences. The introduction of new weapon types and the expanded endgame content ensure that there will always be fresh challenges to overcome and new strategies to explore. To learn more jump over to the official game website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals