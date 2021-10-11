Panasonic 6K BS1H Lumix camera from $3,497

Panasonic has this month unveiled its new Lumix BS1H Full Frame Box Camera offering a compact mirrorless camera 14 professional features in a tiny form factor, such a as 24.2 megapixel Full-Frame MOS Sensor, up to 5.9K H.264/H.265/HEVC recording, 14+ stops of dynamic range and more. The compact form factor the c is suitable for amera drones, remote setups, and expandable for cine work as well as multi-camera broadcast work, and features a modular digital cinema camera design and a full-frame sensor.

Panasonic 6K BS1H Lumix cinema camera

24.2MP Full-Frame MOS Sensor

Up to 5.9K H.264/H.265/HEVC Recording

14+ Stops of Dynamic Range, HLG Imaging

Dual-Native ISO, VariCam Look & V-Log L

VFR up to 60 in 4K, up to 180 fps in FHD

Ethernet with PoE+, VBR Battery Mount

Anamorphic Video & 3D LUT Support

Durable Magnesium & Aluminum Body

12 VDC Power Adapter Included

“The camera allows one to output RAW video such as ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW via the HDMI output for use with recording monitors such as the Atomos Ninja V or the Blackmagic Video Assist 12G, so one can record up to 5.9K video externally. It also features an SDI output and an RJ45 LAN port so you can also live stream video to the Internet using RTP/RTSP streaming protocols. The USB port can be used for camera control as well as tethering, allowing you to use the Lumix Tether software for remote control and JPEG still capture. The camera records in MOV and MP4 formats in H.264/AVC or H.265/HEVC to the integrated SD/SDHC/SDXC slot using up to V90 or UHS-II class 90 cards at up to 400 Mb/s.”

Features of the Panasonic 6K BS1H Lumix

– The camera records internally at 4:2:2 10-Bit/8-bit as well as 4:2:0 10-bit/8-bit to dual UHS II SD card slots that support cards with speed ratings up to V90

– The camera outputs Blackmagic RAW or ProRes RAW via the HDMI port for external monitoring and/or recording

– You can simultaneously output RAW over HDMI and video over SDI

– You can record internally, while simultaneously output FHD over SDI and up to 4K over HDMI

– Using the LUMIX Tether app version 1.1 or higher or LUMIX sync, you can record internally, output over both HDMI and SDI, and output via wired LAN or Wi-Fi

Source : B&H

