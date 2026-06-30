TESSAN AERO 70: A Smarter, Slimmer Way to Charge Anywhere in the World



While travelling, the travel adapter has always been one of the most annoying things in your bag: bulky, multi-piece, and silent about whether your laptop or gear is actually charging. TESSAN just replaced all of it with a single ultra-thin unit. The AERO 70 pushes up to 70W, fast-charges up to five devices at once, works across more than 200 countries, and shows live power data on a built-in display. It is, by TESSAN’s measure, the world’s thinnest smart travel adapter, and it is available to back on Kickstarter now.

Back it now from $69 (planned retail $129). Super early bird pricing is live on Kickstarter until 30 July, with units shipping to backers in August. (planned retail $129). Super early bird pricing is live on Kickstarter until 30 July, with units shipping to backers in August. Back the AERO 70 on Kickstarter.



TESSAN is a global travel-charging brand trusted by more than 20 million customers worldwide, with over 300 patents and multiple international design awards behind its engineering. The AERO 70 is its flagship: the clearest expression yet of what the brand stands for when slimness, safety, and control are pushed to their limit. Here is what makes it different at a glance:

Ultra-slim, single unit: 89.5 × 50 × 40 mm and just 180g, around 40% smaller than a standard adapter (by TESSAN’s measure), small enough to slip into a pocket, backpack or carry-on.

89.5 × 50 × 40 mm and just 180g, around 40% smaller than a standard adapter (by TESSAN’s measure), small enough to slip into a pocket, backpack or carry-on. 70W GaN fast charging: enough to fast-charge laptops, tablets, and phones from one device.

enough to fast-charge laptops, tablets, and phones from one device. Charges five devices at once: a combination of AC, USB-C, and USB-A ports.

a combination of AC, USB-C, and USB-A ports. Built-in cable: one less loose lead to pack.

one less loose lead to pack. Real-time smart display: see voltage, wattage, current, and temperature at a glance.

see voltage, wattage, current, and temperature at a glance. 200+ countries covered: integrated US, UK, EU, and Australia plug types.

Rethinking what a Travel Adapter Can Be

TESSAN built the AERO 70 in response to growing demand for compact, high-performance travel gear, and it is a genuine rethink rather than another iteration on the usual brick. Conventional adapters stay bulky and arrive as loose pieces. The AERO 70 folds the international plug system, a multi-port charger, and a cable into one slim slab, so there are fewer parts to carry, less space taken up in a bag, and nothing left to chance once you reach the wall.



Think about what the old approach actually means in practice. A standard kit is a universal adapter, a separate multi-port charger, and a fistful of cables, three or four items that each take up room, tangle together, and have a habit of going missing one at a time. By the third trip, you have lost a cable, packed a charger that does not match the laptop you brought, and arrived somewhere with the wrong regional plug. The AERO 70 collapses that whole pile into a single object you can hold in one hand, with a front profile barely larger than a standard bank card.



That consolidation is the whole point: bring one device, charge everything, and leave the tangle of chargers and regional adapters at home. The built-in cable and slim profile are what let TESSAN stake its claim as the world’s thinnest smart travel adapter, and what make the AERO 70 the single accessory that replaces a handful of others. At 180g, it weighs less than a paperback and disappears into a jacket pocket, so the question stops being “did I pack the right charger?” and becomes simply “did I bring the AERO 70?”

Five Devices in a Single Unit

The intelligence behind the AERO 70 is its charging system, which powers up to five devices at once through AC, USB-C, and USB-A ports. The high output in such a thin body comes down to GaN (gallium nitride), the semiconductor that has reshaped charger design because it runs cooler and more efficiently than traditional silicon, letting manufacturers pack more power into smaller enclosures.



It is worth pausing on why GaN matters here, because it is the reason this product can exist at all. Older silicon chargers waste more energy as heat, which forces designers to add bulk for cooling and to cap how much power they can safely deliver. GaN switches faster and loses far less energy, so it runs cooler and packs more output into less space. That single shift is what lets TESSAN deliver a full 70W, enough for most modern laptops, from a slab thin enough to forget in your pocket. A few years ago, 70W in this footprint simply was not possible. Picture landing with a dead phone, a low laptop, and a watch to top up. Instead of hunting for three outlets and rotating chargers, you plug everything into one place:

USB-C1: up to 70W (PD3.0 / QC3.0 / PPS), for laptops, tablets, and phones.

up to 70W (PD3.0 / QC3.0 / PPS), for laptops, tablets, and phones. USB-C2 and USB-C3: up to 20W each, for smaller devices.

up to 20W each, for smaller devices. USB-A: 18W (QC3.0), for legacy accessories like cameras and headphones.

18W (QC3.0), for legacy accessories like cameras and headphones. AC socket: for higher-draw appliances.

Broad protocol support across the USB-C ports (Apple 2.4A, DCP, Samsung 2A, PD3.0, QC3.0, and PPS) means the AERO 70 negotiates the right fast-charging standard for almost any device. The intelligent power management distributes output across whatever is connected, so a single AERO 70 can keep a work laptop, a phone, a tablet, a smartwatch and a pair of earbuds all topped up at the same time. For anyone who travels with a full kit, that means one wall socket does the job that used to need a power strip and a bag of bricks.



A Display that Removes the Guesswork

The feature that earns the AERO 70 the word “smart” is its real-time display, which TESSAN describes as a first for an ultra-thin travel adapter. Rather than plugging in and hoping, you can verify what is happening the moment you connect an expensive laptop to an unfamiliar socket abroad. And the monitoring does more than report numbers: the system alerts you to overloads, abnormal temperatures, and unsafe conditions, backed by a 10A fuse and a multi-layer protection system.

Live readout of voltage, wattage, socket current, and temperature.

Smart voltage detection supports devices from 100 to 240V (50/60Hz), enough to handle higher-draw appliances such as a hair dryer.

Protection against overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuits, and overheating, with a 10A overload fuse.

Housing moulded from flame-retardant polycarbonate rated to the UL94V-0 standard.

Independently certified to UL, FCC (EMC), DOE, CSA, and IC requirements.



That last point matters more than it first appears. Anyone who has travelled widely has plugged an expensive device into a tired, overloaded or badly wired socket and simply hoped for the best. Voltage and current vary from country to country, and a cheap adapter gives you no way of knowing whether anything is wrong until it is too late. The AERO 70 turns that blind trust into something you can actually read. If the temperature climbs or the current spikes, the system flags it and the protection circuitry steps in, rather than leaving your laptop to absorb the problem.

Together, the display and the protection circuitry are the difference between trusting a foreign socket and being able to verify it. For travellers carrying thousands of pounds of electronics, that reassurance is arguably worth as much as the charging speed.



Supports More Than 200 Countries

Coverage is where a travel adapter proves itself. The AERO 70 includes integrated plug types for the US, UK, EU, and Australia, which TESSAN says covers more than 200 countries and territories: broad enough to follow you from a business trip in Europe to a holiday in Australia without a second regional adapter as backup. The intended audience is wide by design, and the spec sheet reads like a checklist for each:

Frequent flyers who want one device that works everywhere they land.

who want one device that works everywhere they land. Digital nomads running a full mobile setup from a single unit.

running a full mobile setup from a single unit. Business travellers who need power they can trust and verify.

who need power they can trust and verify. Holidaymakers who want to pack light and forget about it.

The common thread is people who cross borders often and carry more than one device when they do. For them, the AERO 70 is not a gadget so much as a piece of infrastructure: the thing that keeps everything else running. Light at 180g, small enough to forget you packed it, and capable enough to run a full mobile setup, it is engineered to be the last travel adapter you think about and the first thing you reach for.



How it Compares

Travel charging has come a long way, but most options still ask you to compromise. Basic universal adapters are cheap and compact, yet they offer slow charging, few ports, and no safety feedback at all. High-power GaN chargers deliver the speed, but they are a separate purchase that still needs a regional adapter and a bag of cables alongside them. And the all-in-one units that try to do everything tend to end up thick, heavy, and awkward to pack.



The AERO 70’s pitch is that you no longer have to choose. It brings the slim convenience of a universal adapter, the speed of a dedicated 70W GaN charger, the reach of global plug support, and a layer of smart safety monitoring that almost nothing else in the category offers, all in one unit:

Versus a basic universal adapter: far faster charging, more ports, and a live safety display instead of a blind socket.

far faster charging, more ports, and a live safety display instead of a blind socket. Versus a standalone GaN charger: no separate regional adapter or pile of cables to carry.

no separate regional adapter or pile of cables to carry. Versus a typical all-in-one: dramatically slimmer at 89.5 × 50 × 40 mm and 180g, with monitoring built in.

Why back it on Kickstarter

Launching on Kickstarter is part of the strategy, not just a funding mechanism. TESSAN is inviting early supporters to help shape the product’s final refinements before mass production, turning the campaign into a feedback loop as much as a pre-order. Backers get more than a discount:

Exclusive super early bird pricing from $69 (planned retail $129).

Behind-the-scenes development updates.

A direct say on features and usability before the product ships.

The terms are simple. Back the AERO 70 from $69 on Kickstarter. The campaign runs until 30 July, and backers receive their units in August. Back the AERO 70 from $69 on Kickstarter. The campaign runs until 30 July, and backers receive their units in August. Back the AERO 70 today.

A Brand built on Travel Charging

The AERO 70 does not arrive out of nowhere. It sits within a catalogue TESSAN has built specifically around keeping people powered on the move, from universal travel adapters to multi-device charging stations, all designed to simplify connectivity across borders. The company describes itself as a global brand specialising in travel-charging solutions and power accessories for modern lifestyles, and its track record is the foundation on which the AERO 70 is built on.

More than 20 million customers worldwide.

worldwide. Over 300 patents across its product engineering.

across its product engineering. Multiple international design awards recognising its approach.

recognising its approach. A consistent focus on innovation, reliability, and user-centric design.



The AERO 70 is the flagship expression of all of that: a higher-design, higher-specification product meant to show what TESSAN’s priorities of slimness, safety, and control look like when pushed to their limit. It is the company’s argument that a travel adapter does not have to be an afterthought you tolerate, but can be a considered piece of gear in its own right.

By combining global compatibility, multi-device fast charging, and intelligent monitoring in an ultra-thin form factor, TESSAN set out to redefine what travellers expect from a modern adapter, and the AERO 70 makes that case in a single slim, pocketable unit. The humble travel adapter just became a genuinely modern piece of gear, and right now, during the campaign, is the moment to claim one at its lowest price.

Specifications



Source: TESSAN



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