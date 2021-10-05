OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 9

OnePlus has released OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones, the software is based on Android 12.

The new OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1is now available to download for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro and it brings a range of features to the handset.

Google just released Android 12, and we are excited to announce that OnePlus is among the first smartphone brands to officially bring the first Android 12 to its devices. Today, we’re releasing our OxygenOS 12 Open Beta, based on Android 12, to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. For those who want to fully understand what the new OxygenOS 12 is all about, check it out today and see for yourself.

Key updates

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work Life Balance Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures



You can find out more information about the new OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 software over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus

