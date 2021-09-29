OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 released for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has released a new software update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones, OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 and it comes with some performance improvements and also bug fixes.

The software update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is being rolled out in stages as an over the air update, you can see hat is included below.

We are very excited to announce that we are ready to roll out OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Changelog

System Optimized the system power consumption to reduce heating Improved the gyro sensor sensitivity Upgrade Android Security Patch to 2021.09 Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Network Optimized network connection stability



This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

You can find out more information about the new OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 software update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. As the update is being rolled out in stages it may take a little while before you receive it.

Source OnePlus

