OnePlus 6 and 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.0

OxygenOS 10.3.0

OnePlus has released a new software udpate for their OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones, the update is OxygenOS 10.3.0.

The update includes Google’s Android 10 OS and the new UI for Android 10, it also comes with a range of other features, bug fixes and performance improvements.

Changelog

  • System
    • Updated system to Android 10
    • Brand new UI for Android 10
    • Fixed the automatic reboot issue
    • Added the notch area display option in the Settings (Settings – Display – Notch display – Hide the notch area)
    • Fixed the issue with lock screen appearing even after unlocking the device with the password
    • Fixed the issue with Navigation bar after upgrade
    • Fixed the Digital wellbeing option missing in the settings
    • Updated Android security patch to 2019.11
  • Fingerprint
    • Fingerprint unlock functionality improvement
    • Enhanced the fingerprint animation
  • Camera
    • Camera performance improvement
  • Wifi Connectivity
    • Fixed the issue of Wifi connection to 5Ghz networks

You can find out more information about the OxygenOS 10.3.0 software update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones over at OnePlus at the link below. The update is being released in stages so it may take a couple of days to reach you.

Source OnePlus

