OnePlus 6 and 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.0

OnePlus has released a new software udpate for their OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones, the update is OxygenOS 10.3.0.

The update includes Google’s Android 10 OS and the new UI for Android 10, it also comes with a range of other features, bug fixes and performance improvements.

Changelog

System Updated system to Android 10 Brand new UI for Android 10 Fixed the automatic reboot issue Added the notch area display option in the Settings (Settings – Display – Notch display – Hide the notch area) Fixed the issue with lock screen appearing even after unlocking the device with the password Fixed the issue with Navigation bar after upgrade Fixed the Digital wellbeing option missing in the settings Updated Android security patch to 2019.11

Fingerprint Fingerprint unlock functionality improvement Enhanced the fingerprint animation

Camera Camera performance improvement

Wifi Connectivity Fixed the issue of Wifi connection to 5Ghz networks



You can find out more information about the OxygenOS 10.3.0 software update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones over at OnePlus at the link below. The update is being released in stages so it may take a couple of days to reach you.

Source OnePlus

