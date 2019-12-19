OnePlus 6 and 6T get OxygenOS 10.3.0

OnePlus has released a new software udpate for their OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones, the update is OxygenOS 10.3.0.
The update includes Google’s Android 10 OS and the new UI for Android 10, it also comes with a range of other features, bug fixes and performance improvements.
Changelog
- System
- Updated system to Android 10
- Brand new UI for Android 10
- Fixed the automatic reboot issue
- Added the notch area display option in the Settings (Settings – Display – Notch display – Hide the notch area)
- Fixed the issue with lock screen appearing even after unlocking the device with the password
- Fixed the issue with Navigation bar after upgrade
- Fixed the Digital wellbeing option missing in the settings
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.11
- Fingerprint
- Fingerprint unlock functionality improvement
- Enhanced the fingerprint animation
- Camera
- Camera performance improvement
- Wifi Connectivity
- Fixed the issue of Wifi connection to 5Ghz networks
You can find out more information about the OxygenOS 10.3.0 software update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones over at OnePlus at the link below. The update is being released in stages so it may take a couple of days to reach you.
Source OnePlus