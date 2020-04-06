OxygenOS 10.0.8 lands on the OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus have released a new software update for their OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone, OxygenOS 10.0.8 as a global update and OxygenOS 10.3.2 in India.

The update comes with a range of performance improvements and also some bug fixes, it also comes with the latest security update.

Changelog

System Optimized the Ram management Improved system stability and fixed known issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03

Gallery Improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo. Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery Now play videos without any lags



This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Using VPN to download this build might not work as the rollout Is not based on regions and is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

You can find out more information about the new OxygenOS 10.0.8 update for the OnePlus 7T pro over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source OnePlus

