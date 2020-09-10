The Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon expansion launches

Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment this week launched the new Outer Worlds expansion, Peril on Gorgon. The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is available now for $14.99 digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC through the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store and requires the base game in order to play. Peril on Gorgon is also available in a bundle for $24.99 which will include the second expansion Murder on Eridanos. Players on Xbox Game Pass receive a 10% discount when purchasing Peril on Gorgon.

Key Features of the new Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon expansion :

– Intrigue and danger: Search an abandoned Spacer’s Choice facility and encounter a cast of new characters as you uncover the mystery behind the sudden cancellation of the Gorgon Project.

– New locations: Explore the treacherous canyons of the Gorgon Asteroid and encounter enemies that have been warped by science.

– More science weapons: Discover three outlandish new science weapons, including the P.E.T. (Pest Extermination Tool), an exciting new melee weapon that draws in enemies for close-range attacks.

– Expanded character customization and lore: An increased level cap, additional perks and flaws, wholly new armor sets, and several variants for existing gear. Plus, dig into the story of the Gorgon Asteroid with new Portable Phonograph audio logs that reveal the salacious secrets of a scientific experiment gone wrong.

“Peril on Gorgon begins with a cryptic message beckoning you to investigate the Gorgon Asteroid. This remote scientific facility was once a beacon of crowning achievement in developing Adrena-Time, a modern marvel which improved health and worker productivity. However, the program was abruptly and inexplicably shut down. You must venture through deep canyons, defunct laboratories, and abandoned research facilities to piece together the clues that hold the truth behind one of the darkest secrets within the Spacer’s Choice corporation. What will you find on Gorgon?”

“The Outer Worlds is a deeply satisfying RPG, full of the player choice and a rich narrative audiences have come to expect from Obsidian, and Peril on Gorgon is a true to form expansion,” said Allen Murray, Vice President of Production at Private Division. “This expansion welcomes players to return to the Halcyon colony for even more of the dark humor, compelling story, and exciting adventures that they loved from the base game.”

Source : Obsidian Entertainment

