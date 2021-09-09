HeliosCam 360 degree outdoor wireless 4K security camera

HeliosCam is a new 4K panoramic 360 degree wireless security camera that can be quickly and easily installed and is equipped with artificial intelligent recognition systems. The wireless security camera can be solar powered and is IP66 weatherproof rated allowing it to be positioned both indoors or outdoors. Other features include color night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, local storage and more.

“From well-designed rugged hardware to intelligent software, HeliosCam is a user-centric product. You will have a smarter, simpler, and more powerful security camera than ever before. This is a new era of all-in-one 360-degree security cameras, and HeliosCam is well-equipped with everything you need!”

Outdoor wireless 4K security camera

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $394 or £292 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the HeliosCam campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the HeliosCam wireless security camera project watch the promotional video below.

“With its wireless connection and self-sufficient power supply system, you can put HeliosCam anywhere you want without the need for wiring or other tedious installations. HeliosCam combines the latest technology from our R&D team to perfectly integrate the three cameras for 360° real-time surveillance.”

“The HeliosCam App will present you with real-time panoramic surveillance video, and also supports you to view individual views of each camera. HeliosCam can intelligently capture every detail for you, without any manual control or tedious work.”

