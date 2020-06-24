Wyze Cam Outdoor $50 with wireless base station

Affordable security camera manufacturer Wyze has introduced their new Wyze Cam Outdoor, a wireless, water and weather proof security camera priced at just $50 complete with wireless base station. After the initial setup additional Wyze Cam Outdoor Security cameras can be added at a price of $40.

The Wyze Cam Outdoor offers 1080p streaming and recording, as well as nightvision, two-way audio and a handy eight times digital zoom. The wireless security camera is equipped with rechargeable batteries that provide up to 6 months use on a single charge and as with other security cameras in the Wyze range the new outdoor security camera includes an SD card capable of storing up to 32 GB of recordings. The new Wyze Cam Outdoor is now available to purchase directly from the companies online store and is IP65 weather-resistant.

“Wire-free & battery powered. Mount to the outside of your home or in your trees without running wire or searching for outlets. 2x 2,600 mAh integrated rechargeable batteries last from 3-6 months based on normal usage. 1080p Full HD with night vision. Crisp video recording and live streaming with 25 ft, yard-illuminating night vision lets you see every detail on a face or whisker on a snout.”

“PIR motion detection. Capture people and animals with 12-second, motion-activated videos. Recordings are saved automatically to the cloud for 14-days free, no subscription required. Motion detection senses body heat using passive infrared (PIR), which reduces false alerts from waving branches. Complete Motion Capture compatibility coming soon.”

Source : Wyze

