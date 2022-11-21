Oukitel WP21 rugged smartphone unveiled

Oukitel has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Oukitel WP21, and the handset is designed to be a rugged device.

The Oukitel WP21 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back of the handset, there is a secondary always on display for notifications.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor and it comes with 12GB of RAN and 256GB of included storage.

Other specifications on the handset include a 9,800 mAh battery and it is designed to be a rugged device, it features a MIL-STD-810H rating.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the Oukitel WP21 smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 20-megapixel night vision camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The device also comes with Android 12.

The new Oukitel WP21 will be sold through Aliexpress from the 24th of November and the handset will retail for $280.

Source Okitel, GSM Arena





