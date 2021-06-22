Otis desk organizer helps keep your desk tidy

If your desk could do with a little organizing you may be interested in a new desk organizer called Otis which has launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 220 backers. Otis offers a unique desk organizer with customizable layouts, fast access design and can be used to help you eliminate your desktop clutter with ease and is available as a hanger or tower organizer.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Otis campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Otis desk organizer project play the promotional video below.

“Otis Rack is a desk organizer that provides better segmentation and faster access to your things. It uses a system of adjustable trays that can be configured to fit your things perfectly. Available in two options – Hanger and Tower. Cluttered desk drawers are a problem we are unfortunately all too familiar with. An independent study found that cluttered drawers affect up to 90% of us and is linked to higher stress levels and overall lowered productivity.”

“Unlike traditional drawers, Otis Rack provides customizable storage spaces for your things. It can fit smaller things, bigger things, or whatever you may need. Otis Rack’s trays can be arranged and rearranged by category, use frequency, or any order you like.With everything in its own place, you’ll be able to always quickly find what you need. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the desk organizer, jump over to the official Otis crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals