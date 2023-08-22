Oshid Amber mechanical keycaps with 3D legend – 5 colors

The quest for unique keycaps is a journey that many enthusiasts embark upon. If you are searching for unique keycaps for your mechanical keyboard you might be interested in the new Oshid Amber set inspired by amber gemstones.

Although the Oshid Amber keycaps are not just about aesthetics and are available in five different colors. But also about enhancing the overall typing experience. With an average keycap thickness of 1.7mm, each keystroke resonates with a solid sound echo. This auditory feedback delivers an unparalleled sense of stability and richness, transforming the mundane act of typing into a state of pure euphoria.

Early access pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $54 or £46 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“One day, a member of our team at Oshid set forth on a quest to harness the enchantment of the real Amber gemstone and channel its beauty into a keycap. It may sound audacious, but we believe it’s a great idea and worth a try. Introducing Oshid Amber, the first mechanical keycap set with nested 3D legend.”

The design of these keycaps is inspired by the real amber gemstone, a touch that elevates the aesthetics of any keyboard. The result is a workspace that transcends functionality and becomes a piece of art. The Oshid Amber keycaps are available in five color options, ensuring that the legends are clearly visible to aid in typing.

The Oshid Amber keycaps are not just about looks and sound, but also about compatibility. They support a wide range of keyboard layouts, including 61/68/84/87/96/98/104, making them a versatile choice for keyboard enthusiasts.

“Through countless iterations, we brought this idea to life. We are amazed by the final result because it is truly a sight to behold. Inside its translucent depths, a mesmerizing legend seems to float, casting a spell of enchantment upon anyone who gazes at it. “

Each keycap is crafted with precision, boasting 3D legends nestled within its translucent body. This design results in a breathtaking display of crystal-clear elegance that will never fade or wear out. When the RGB lights are turned on, the keycaps create a crystal-like sensation that dances before your eyes, transforming your keyboard into a mesmerizing work of art.

If the Oshid Amber campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Oshid Amber mechanical keycaps with 3D legend project play the promotional video below.

The Oshid Amber keycaps also introduce the OSA profile, a combination of the OEM and SA keycap profiles. This innovative profile offers row profiles similar to OEM while providing a larger typing surface area akin to SA keycaps. The SA keycaps are more spherical and angled, offering more room to type on.

“We went beyond traditional manufacturing like double-shot or dye-sub, we used 3K molding exclusively for making this Amber keycap set. Countless hours were invested in meticulous adjustments to achieve perfection, resulting in keycaps that stand alone.”

The Oshid Amber mechanical keycaps with 3D legend are more than just keycaps. They are a fusion of art and functionality, a testament to the beauty that can be found in the most unexpected places. They are a celebration of the tactile and auditory joy that a well-crafted mechanical keyboard can bring, a tribute to the timeless elegance of amber gemstones.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the mechanical keycaps with 3D legend, jump over to the official Oshid Amber crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



