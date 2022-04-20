Orders for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E have stopped

Since the pandemic started, the process of buying a new car has changed significantly. Many vehicles are in short supply, and many dealerships are placing absurd markups on vehicles. Unfortunately, many consumers are willing to pay those absurd markups when they need a new vehicle.

One of the vehicles seeing absurd markups is Ford’s all-electric Mustang Mach-E. The automaker had planned a price increase that went into effect on April 13, but that price increase has reportedly been canceled. Before anyone gets excited, Ford didn’t cancel the price increase because components got cheaper or it had a change of heart.

Rather, the price increase was canceled because Ford is accepting no more orders for 2022 Mach-E vehicles. Ford had previously stopped taking orders for some of the high-end versions of its electric vehicle, but two lower-end versions were still available. However, no more 2022 model year orders are being accepted, and anyone who has not yet ordered will have to wait for the 2023 model.

