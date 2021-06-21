Orbidice RPG dice set are uniquely round

The design team at Blaster Light tabletop games have created a new round RPG dice set aptly named Orbidice. The spherical RPG dice are available in a variety of different finishes and colours depending on your preference. Orbidice are constructed from a softer but still very stiff material that will hold shape and allows the dice to have more intricate details yet are still extremely resistant to accidental drops from the gaming table.

Orbidice have specially shaped insides allowing a metal ball to move freely inside as the dice rolls, before being caught by one of the special grooves, making the die stop within an incredibly short distance, allowing you to read the dice as you would with angular dice. Each Orbidice RPG dice set consists of 7 dice: D4, D6, D8, D10 (Single numbers), D10 (Counted in 10’s), D12 and D20.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $58 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Orbidice campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Orbidice RPG dice project play the promotional video below.

“Sometimes we immerse ourselves in tabletop RPG and board games to feel free. To visit vivid, fantastic worlds. We create and nurture our characters. Spend hours fine-tuning small details. Building their histories. But when it’s time to take the risks. We tempt fate with the same, bland dice. We, at Blaster Light, want to give you a new choice.”

“Orbidice are dice sets created for RPG and tabletop enthusiasts who want to have a new and unique way to roll. Finely sculpted and themed spheres will bring a fresh and fun experience to the table. Stop using the same, old dice.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the RPG dice, jump over to the official Orbidice crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

