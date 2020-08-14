Wyrmwood modular gaming table hits Kickstarter

Tabletop gamers looking to invest in a gaming table that will grow with their needs, apartment, house and future plans. Should check out the Wyrmwood Modular Gaming Table, which has already raised over $6 million via Kickstarter thanks to over 6,500 backers with still 56 days go.

The modular design allows you to tailor your tabletop gaming suite to suit your exact requirements and plenty of options to help make your gaming even more comfortable are available. Check out the emotional video below to learn more.

“Wyrmwood has created 13 projects on Kickstarter prior to the Modular Gaming Table. Of those, 11 are fulfilled, with the most recent 2 projects on schedule. The vast majority of our rewards have been delivered, on time, and in the event we ship later than we estimate, it is typically within 2-4 weeks of that estimate. We communicate with backers at least once a month through regular updates, or twice a month for projects that have entered fulfillment. We also have historically offered a guarantee – if your pledge ships later than our estimates, we will include a $25 gift certificate to WyrmwoodGaming.com with your shipment. We take our commitments to our backers incredibly seriously, and have since we launched our very first campaign in 2013. While backing a Kickstarter will never be totally free of risk, backing a Wyrmwood Kickstarter is as close as it gets.”

“This project is unique. We will need to make some key investments in machinery and training to fulfill the campaign, however these investments will be sufficiently covered by the funding goal we’ve set. The designs and production processes have been exhaustively planned and tested by us, and the dedicated craftsmen who will be carrying it out are trained and ready to go if the project is successful. All the manufacturing will be taking place here in the United States, at a location within hours of our headquarters. We’ll be in constant contact with the team throughout the project to monitor progress. Work has already been done to source materials, and as the project goes on and the scale can be determined, we’ll begin finalizing that and placing preliminary orders as we’re able. We have planned for success, and do not anticipate any issues sourcing hardware, lumber, packaging or any other materials.”

Source : Kickstarter

