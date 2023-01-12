Orange Crest Edition Mk II headphones unveiled

Orange has launched its latest wireless headphone, the Orange Crest Edition Mk II headphones and these new headphones get a range of updates over the previous model.

As well as being wireless, the new Orange Crest Edition headphones also feature a 3.5mm audio jack which means that they can be used wired as well.

Orange has upgraded and refined its much-loved Crest Edition wireless headphones for 2023. Designed for outstanding sonic performance, the Mk II retains the classic Orange Amps retro styling but adds improved wireless transmission using Bluetooth 5.0 technology, and a longer-life battery, offering up to 40 hours run-time on a single charge. When the headphones run low on power, a ten-minute USB-C charge will provide up to 90 minutes of extra play.

Developed specifically for the ears of experienced and discerning music listeners, the headphones create a nuanced and well-balanced sound that will breathe new life into favourite albums, reproducing what the producer intended without the kind of exaggerated bass or over-intrusive high end that blights so many other brands at this price point.

The new Orange Crest Edition Mk II headphones are now available to order and they retail for £95 in the UK and for $109 in the USA, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Orange





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals