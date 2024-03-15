Optimize Your iOS 17.4 Experience: 10 Settings to Change Now

With the release of iOS 17.4, iPhone users are in for a treat as Apple introduces a slew of features aimed at enhancing security, personalization, and overall device functionality. If you’ve been looking to get more out of your iPhone, diving into these settings will significantly improve your user experience. The video below from iGeeksBlog gives us some details on a range of settings that you should consider changing after updating. Let’s explore these adjustments, designed to make your digital life both smoother and more secure.

Stolen Device Protection: A nightmare scenario for any smartphone owner is the theft of their device. iOS 17.4 addresses this fear head-on with enhanced stolen device protection. If an unauthorized person attempts to change your iCloud password using your screen passcode, they’ll be thwarted. Additionally, changes to critical system settings are restricted unless the device is in a recognized location, such as your home or office, for an hour. This adds an extra layer of security, ensuring your device and data remain safe. Photo Shuffle for Lock Screen: Personalize your iPhone like never before with the Photo Shuffle feature. This setting allows you to rotate your lock screen wallpaper with just a tap, enabling you to showcase a collection of your favorite memories or images. You have the freedom to select photos manually or opt for presets, making your phone more ‘you’ than it’s ever been. Collaborative Playlists in Apple Music: For music enthusiasts, iOS 17.4 introduces the ability to create collaborative playlists in Apple Music. This means you and your friends can now contribute to a shared playlist, adding a social dimension to your music listening experience. Whether it’s for a party or just sharing your latest finds, this feature brings a new level of interaction to Apple Music. Battery and Charging Optimization: Prolong the life of your iPhone’s battery with the new setting that limits charging to 80%. This is designed to extend battery health over time, although it’s worth noting that it might not be available on older models. It’s a small adjustment that could mean fewer battery replacements in the long run. Prevent Lock to End Call: For those who find themselves accidentally ending calls, this accessibility setting is a lifesaver. It prevents calls from being terminated when you press the power or side button, ensuring that your conversations continue uninterrupted until you’re ready to hang up. Contact Key Verification: In an age where digital security is paramount, this feature offers an added layer of protection by ensuring that you’re actually communicating with the person you think you are, safeguarding against potential scams or bot interference. Legacy Contact: Life is unpredictable, and it’s important to plan for the future. The Legacy Contact feature allows you to designate a trusted person who can manage your data in the event of your passing. This ensures that your digital legacy is handled according to your wishes. Automatic Verification: Say goodbye to the annoyance of CAPTCHAs with Automatic Verification. This setting allows iCloud to automatically verify your device on apps and the web, streamlining your online activities by saving you time and frustration. Account Recovery: Adding a recovery contact for your Apple ID can be a lifesaver if you ever forget your passcode or password. It’s a straightforward way to ensure you can always access your account, even in those forgetful moments. Advanced Data Protection for iCloud: Last but certainly not least, this feature encrypts all data stored in iCloud, offering top-notch security against potential attacks. Before you can use it, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact, ensuring that your data is both safe and recoverable.

By taking the time to explore and adjust these settings, you’ll not only enhance your device’s security but also personalize your experience to better suit your lifestyle. iOS 17.4 is all about giving you control over your device, ensuring it works for you in the most efficient way possible. So, dive into these settings and start optimizing your iPhone experience today. The new iOS 17.4 software update is available to download, you can install the update on your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

Source & Image Credit: iGeeksBlog



