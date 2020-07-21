Oppo Watch launched in Germany

The Oppo Watch has launched in Europe with the first country to get the device being Germany and it comes with a 1.6 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 mobile processor and it comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The Oppo Watch also comes with a 300 mAh battery which will give you up to 24 hours or normal usage and 14 days in backup model, and it features Bluetooth 4.2 LE, there is also WiFi.

The device also comes with a range of fitness trackers and a heart rate monitor and it is now available in Germany for €249 Euros.

Source Tizenhelp

