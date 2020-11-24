OPPO Watch 46mm lands on Vodafone

The new OPPO Watch 46mm is now available with Vodafone in the UK, the smartwatch is exclusive to the carrier and it is available from £22 a month.

The OPPO Watch 46mm comes with a 1.91 inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 402 x 476 pixels and it comes with a 430 mAh battery.

The new OPPO Watch 46mm – with heart rate and sleep tracking, Watch VOOC Flash Charging (15 minutes charge will power an entire day) and 3D Dual-Curved Display (a world first for a smart watch) – is now available exclusively at Vodafone UK (www.vodafone.co.uk), the UK’s best mobile data network, London’s best 5G network and the UK’s best network, as voted for by the readers of Trusted Reviews. Customers can pick up the new OPPO Watch 46mm from £22 per month (no upfront cost).

With Vodafone OneNumber, customers can share call, text and data allowances from their mobile phone plan with their new OPPO Watch 46mm and smartphone even when they’re away from their phone or WiFi. The service also allows customers to share their mobile number, so they can make and receive calls directly from their new smartwatch. OneNumber also provides customers with the freedom to swap between their smartphone and smartwatch – depending on which device is most useful to them at any given time. This gives customers peace of mind knowing they can keep in touch if their phone runs out of battery.

You can find out more details about the new OPPO Watch 46mm over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

