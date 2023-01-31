Oppo Reno 8T launching February 8th

Oppo has revealed that they will be launching their latest smartphone on the 8th of February 2023, the Oppo Reno 8T.

The handset will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display and it will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The new Oppo Reno 8T smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and it will also come with a range of RAM and storage choices.

This will include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The smartphone will also feature a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset will come with a range of cameras, there will be a three-camera setup on the back and a single camera on the front.

This will include a 108-megapixel main camera on the back of the device, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front there will be a single camera for making video calls and taking selfies, the exact specs of this camera are not known as yet, although it should come with at least 16 megapixels.

The device is also expected to come with a 4800 mAh battery and 67W fast charging, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you know.

