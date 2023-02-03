Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone launched

Oppo has launched two new smartphones, the Oppo Reno 8T and the Reno 8T 5G, both handsets share similar specifications.

The new Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 696 5G mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then the device also comes with a microSD card slot or expansion. The handset features a 4800 mAh battery and it comes with 67W fast charging. The device can apparently be charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 44 minutes.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G smartphone comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is a single camera and there are three cameras on the rear.

The main camera on the rear is a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, it is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G will go on sale in India on the 10th of February and prices for the handset start at INR 29,999 which is about $366 at the current exchange rate. The handset will come in a choice of ywo colors, Midnight Black and Sunrise Gold.

Source GSM Arena





