Oppo Reno 3 Pro Android smartphone gets official

Oppo has announced its latest Android smartphone, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro and the handset features a 6.4 inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio p95 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM. There are two storage options 128GB or 256GB and there is also a mciroSD card slot for extra storage.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a range of high end cameras, on the back there is a quad camera setup with a 64 megapixel, 13 megapixel, 8 megapixel and 2 megapixel camera.

On the front of the device there is a dual camera setup for Selfies, this includes one 44 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with a 4025 mAh battery.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available in a choice of Sky White, Midnight Black and Auroral Blue colors and it is now available to pre-order, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Oppo

