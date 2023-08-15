Oppo Reno 10 Pro wins EISA Consumer Smartphone 2023-2024 award

Oppo has revealed that its latest high-end smartphone, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro has won the EISA Consumer Smartphone 2023-2024 award for the smartphone of the year, the handset comes with some impressive specifications.

Bingo Liu, President of OPPO Europe commented:

“We are overjoyed to receive the EISA award for OPPO Reno10 Pro, one of the latest products we brought to the European market. Winning the prestigious EISA award for the fourth year in a row demonstrates our dedication to creating devices that perfectly meet consumer demands. Inheriting the iconic beautiful design and outstanding imaging capabilities of the Reno series, OPPO Reno10 Pro is aiming to take the portrait shooting experience to the next level. It is an honour to be recognised for our efforts in empowering our users to seize every cherished moment with innovation.”

Paul Miller, President of EISA shared:

“With its curved OLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz, OPPO’s Reno10 Pro dazzles the eyes with its vivid and smooth visuals. Under the hood it packs a Snapdragon 778G processor and generous 12GB of RAM, which enables a blazing performance that can handle the most demanding apps and games. And when it comes to power, it boasts a 4600mAh battery that can be fully charged in minutes via OPPO’s 80W fast charger. The Reno10 Pro also impresses with its triple-camera system – a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilisation, plus 32MP telephoto and 8MP ultrawide lens options, give you the flexibility to capture stunning photos and videos in any situation. OPPO has delivered the ultimate consumer smartphone here, combining beauty, speed, and versatility.”

