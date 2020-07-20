Oppo K7 5G smartphone specifications revealed

Some specifications have been revealed on the new Oppo K7 5Gsmartphone, the handset will apparently come with a 6.4 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor, there are no details as yet on how much RAM or storage the handset will come with.

The Oppo K7 5G is also rumored to come with a 4025 mAh battery and 30W fast charging and it will also come with a range of high end cameras.

On the rear of the device there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, there are no details on the other three cameras as yet.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Oppo K7 5G smartphone including a full list of specifications and some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

