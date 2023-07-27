Oppo K11 Android smartphone unveiled

Oppo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Oppo K11 and the handset comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G mobile processor and there are a choice of RAM and storage options. These include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then the device also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, the handset also features a 5,000 mAgh battery and it comes with 100W fast charging which can apparently charge it from 0 to 100 percent in just 26 minutes, that sounds impressive.

The new Oppo K11 smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that has been designed for snapping selfies and for making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new K11 smartphone will be available in a choice of two colors, Glacier Blue and Moon Shadow Gray, pricing will start at CNY 1,899 which is about $265 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



