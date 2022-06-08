Oppo K10 5G smartphone gets official

Oppo has announced the launch of a new android smartphone, the Oppo K10 5G, and the handset is equipped with a 6.56-inch LCD display.

The display features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and it comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, the device is powered by a

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and it comes with a Mali-G57 GPU, the device comes with 8GB of Ram and 128GB of included storage.

The new Oppo K10 5G smartphone is equipped with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera, plus a dual-LED flash.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it also features 33W fast charging, plus it has a 3.5mm audio jack and comes with Android 12 and Color OS 12.1.

The new Oppo K10 5G will be available in two colors, blue and black and it will retail for INR 17,499 which is about $225 at the current exchange rate, the handset will go on sale in India from the 15th of June.

Source: Oppo, GSM Arena

