Oppo Find X8 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which Reigns Supreme?

The Oppo Find X8 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL have emerged as two of the most highly anticipated flagship devices of 2024. Both smartphones showcase innovative technology and impressive features, but they cater to different user needs and preferences. While the Oppo Find X8 Pro excels in areas such as video capture, gaming performance, and charging speed, the Pixel 9 Pro XL shines in photo quality, exclusive software features, and extended software support. To make an informed decision when choosing between these two powerhouses, it’s essential to understand their strengths, weaknesses, and unique selling points, the video below from Tech Spurt gives us a detailed look at the two handsets.

Design and Build Quality: A Tale of Two Styles

The Oppo Find X8 Pro features a sleek and modern design that immediately catches the eye. With its slightly curved display edges, matte finish, and smudge-resistant coating, the device exudes a premium look and feel. The unique streaky pattern on the back adds a touch of style, while the alert slider provides both visual appeal and practical functionality. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a flatter display and a matte back, which, although elegant, may be more prone to smudges and fingerprints. However, the Pixel’s signature camera bar serves a dual purpose, not only housing the camera lenses but also doubling as a convenient finger rest, blending practicality with a distinctive aesthetic.

Durability: Withstanding the Elements

When investing in a flagship smartphone, durability is a key factor to consider. The Oppo Find X8 Pro offers an impressive IP69 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand high-pressure water jets and is protected against dust and dirt. Additionally, the device comes with a pre-installed screen protector, providing an extra layer of security against scratches and cracks. In comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has an IP68 rating, allowing it to survive submersion in water but offering slightly less resistance to extreme conditions. Over time, the Pixel’s build quality may show more signs of wear, particularly in areas prone to scratches or damage.

Display Technology: Immersive Visuals and Smooth Performance

Both the Oppo Find X8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL feature stunning 6.8-inch OLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and vibrant colors that bring content to life. However, the Oppo Find X8 Pro has a slight edge with its 2160Hz PWM dimming technology, which effectively reduces screen flicker and enhances viewing comfort, especially in low-light conditions. The Pixel 9 Pro XL counters with 240Hz PWM dimming, delivering slightly crisper stereo sound clarity during media playback. Whether you prioritize reduced eye strain or superior audio quality, both displays are designed to impress and provide an immersive viewing experience.

Software and Features: Customization vs. Exclusive Perks

Running on the latest version of Android 15, both smartphones deliver a smooth and intuitive software experience. The Oppo Find X8 Pro integrates ColorOS 15, which offers a range of customization options, smoother animations, an optimized gaming mode, and mindfulness tools like Zen Space for a more balanced digital lifestyle. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL includes exclusive Google features such as advanced spam call filtering, car crash detection, and robust privacy tools that give users greater control over their data. These additions make the Pixel a strong choice for users who prioritize security, convenience, and a more streamlined Android experience.

Performance: Power Under the Hood

When it comes to performance, both devices pack a punch, but they cater to different user needs. The Oppo Find X8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which delivers exceptional gaming performance and superior thermal management. This makes it an excellent choice for gamers and power users who demand the best possible performance from their devices. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, equipped with the Tensor G4 chipset, offers reliable performance for everyday tasks but may occasionally experience frame rate dips during intensive gaming sessions. For most users, both devices perform admirably, but the Oppo has a slight edge when it comes to handling demanding applications and multitasking.

Battery Life and Charging: Keeping You Powered Up

Battery life and charging speed are critical considerations for users who are always on the go. The Oppo Find X8 Pro features a massive 5,910mAh battery, along with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring minimal downtime and quick top-ups when needed. In comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro XL includes a 5,060mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. While the Pixel offers slightly longer video streaming times on a single charge, the Oppo’s faster charging capabilities make it more convenient for users with busy schedules who need to quickly recharge their devices.

Camera and AI Features: Capturing Life’s Moments

Photography enthusiasts will find compelling features in both the Oppo Find X8 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Oppo sports a versatile quad-lens camera setup with dual telephoto lenses offering 3x and 6x optical zoom, making it ideal for capturing distant subjects or intricate details. It also excels in ultrawide shots and video capabilities, supporting 4K Dolby Vision at 60fps for stunning, cinematic footage. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, with its triple-lens system and 5x optical zoom, delivers more accurate color tones and advanced AI photo editing tools that allow users to enhance their images with ease. Additionally, the Pixel’s 8K video processing capabilities make it a standout choice for content creators who demand the highest quality video output.

Audio and Storage: Immersive Sound and Ample Space

Both smartphones feature stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers slightly crisper sound quality, appealing to audiophiles and users who frequently consume media on their devices. In terms of storage, the Oppo Find X8 Pro starts at a generous 256GB, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL begins at 128GB. Both devices offer long-term software support, with the Oppo providing 5 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches, compared to the Pixel’s impressive 7 years of updates and patches, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and security enhancements for an extended period.

Choose the Oppo Find X8 Pro if you prioritize video creation, gaming performance, faster charging, and unique design features like the alert slider.

Opt for the Pixel 9 Pro XL if you value superior photo quality, exclusive Google features, and extended software support for long-term reliability.

Summary

The Oppo Find X8 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL are both exceptional flagship smartphones that showcase the best of 2024 technology. While they share many similarities, such as impressive displays, powerful performance, and versatile camera systems, they cater to different user preferences and needs. Ultimately, your choice will depend on your specific requirements and how you plan to use your smartphone. Whether you prioritize gaming, video creation, photography, or software features, both devices represent the pinnacle of smartphone innovation, ensuring a premium experience no matter which one you select.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



