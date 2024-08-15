How Durable is the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL?



The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a smartphone that stands out for its impressive durability, innovative design, and advanced features. This device showcases significant advancements in camera quality, build materials, and software support, all while aiming for longevity and robustness. The video below from JerryRigEverything outs the handset through a range of durability tests.

One of the most notable aspects of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is its commitment to environmental sustainability. The phone comes in plastic-free packaging, emphasizing Google’s dedication to reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly practices. Additionally, the frame of the device is made from 100% recycled aluminum, further underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability.

The design of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is characterized by several unique features. The most prominent is the massive camera bump, which ensures superior camera performance. The phone also features a flat glass design, enhancing its durability and making it easier to repair if needed. The inclusion of removable buttons for power and volume adds to the device’s modularity, while the metal SIM card tray and IP68 water resistance ensure that it can withstand the elements.

The camera system is a true highlight of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, featuring:

A 48MP wide-angle camera

A 50MP main camera

A 48MP telephoto camera

A 42MP front selfie camera for high-quality self-portraits

The phone’s display is equally impressive, with a 6.8-inch 120Hz screen that offers smooth visuals and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a material known for its exceptional durability and resistance to scratches and cracks.

Long-Term Durability and Performance

One of the standout features of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is its promise of 7 years of security and software updates. This commitment ensures that the device will remain usable and secure for an extended period, combating the issue of planned obsolescence that plagues many smartphones.

The phone’s durability has been rigorously tested, with the screen’s scratch resistance assessed using the Mohs scale. The tests revealed that the screen can withstand scratches at level 6 and only shows deeper grooves at level 7. The device also exhibited impressive heat resistance, surviving exposure to high temperatures without any damage. The overall build quality is strong, with minimal flex and no creaky sounds during bend tests.

In terms of performance, the Pixel 9 Pro XL supports 45W USB-C fast charging, making it the fastest charging Pixel phone to date. The under-screen fingerprint scanner has been improved for enhanced security, and while the button placement may differ from some other models, users should quickly adapt to the new layout.

Environmental Impact and Future Improvements

The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s use of recycled materials and its long-term software support demonstrate Google’s commitment to environmental sustainability and combating planned obsolescence. By ensuring that the phone remains functional and secure for years to come, Google is helping to reduce electronic waste and encourage users to keep their devices for longer.

While the Pixel 9 Pro XL is an impressive device, there is always room for improvement. One potential addition could be an SD card slot for expandable storage, providing users with more flexibility in managing their data.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a durable, sustainable, and feature-packed smartphone that showcases significant advancements in camera technology, build materials, and software support. Its commitment to longevity and robustness, combined with its eco-friendly design, makes it an attractive choice for consumers who prioritize both performance and environmental responsibility.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



