Oppo Find X5 with Snapdragon 888 gets official

Oppo has launched its new range of Oppo Find X5 smartphones, we heard about the X5 Pro earlier and now we have details on the X5.

The new Oppo Find X5 smartphone will come with a 6.55-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

It also features a MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and an Adreno 660 GPU and the device comes with Color OS 12.1 which is based on Google’s Android 12 OS.

The new Oppo Find smartphone comes with a range of cameras including a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back of the handset, there are three cameras, these include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

The new Find X5 smartphone is now available to pre-order and prices for the handset start at €1,000, it will go on sale in Europe from the 14th of March and it will come in two colors, black and white. The handset is around €300 less than the Find X5 Pro model which is the top model we heard about earlier.

Source Oppo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals