Oppo Find X5 up for pre-order at EE

UK mobile carrier EE has announced that they are now taking pre-orders on the Oppo Find X5 smartphone, the handset is available on a range of plans.

The Find X5 5G is available on plans that start at £41 a month and the Finx X5 Pro 5G is available on plans that start at £57 a month.

EE will also be offering the Find X5 Lite 5G with plans starting from £29 a month from the 24th of March.

Those who pre-order a Find X5 5G or Find X5 Pro 5G from 10th March to 23rd March can also redeem a free gift pack including an OPPO Watch Free, OPPO Enco X headphones, a AirVOOC wireless charger 50W and a Kevlar Aramid phone case, worth up to £373. Customers who purchase an Find X5 Lite 5G between 24th March – 13th April will be able to redeem an OPPO Band fitness tracker and OPPO Enco Free 2 headphones, worth £129 at no extra cost.

Customers who take one of the Find X5 5G series handsets on an EE Smart Plan or Full Works plan will be able to choose up to three inclusive Smart benefits including Netflix, Apple Music and the BT Sport Ultimate app, with a combined value of over £25 per month. EE Smart Plan and Full Works for Android customers can also upgrade their smartphone any time, with EE Upgrade Anytime as standard, and Full Works for Android plans specifically, come with unlimited data and EE’s fastest 5G speeds.

You can find out more details about all of the new Find X5 smartphones over at EE at the link below.

Source EE

