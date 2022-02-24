Geeky Gadgets

Oppo Find X5 Pro gets unboxed (Video)

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Earlier today the new Oppo Find X5 Pro was made official and now we get to find out more details about the device in a new video.

The unboxing video of the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the handset and its range of features.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone comes with a napdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of RAM.

The device features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and it also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, this can charge the handset to 50% in just 12 minutes. There is also 50W wireless charging that can charge the device to 50% in just 47 minutes.

Other specifications in the new Oppo Find smartphone include a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The handset is expected to go on sale soon and it will retail for €1,300 for the 256GB model, there is two other models in the range.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

