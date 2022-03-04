Oppo Find X5 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

The new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone launched recently, we previously got to see an unboxing video of the handset and now we have another video.

The video below gives us a good look at the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone and its range of features, lets’s find out more details about the device.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with a range of impressive specifications. These include a 6.7 inch AMOLED display that features a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor, plus 12GB of RAM, there are two storage options, 256GB of 512GB. The handset features a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 80W fast charging, this can charge the handset to 50% in just 12 minutes.

On top of that, the device features 50W wireless charging that can charge the smartphone to 50% in just 47 minutes. It also comes with a range of high-end cameras with a single camera up front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals