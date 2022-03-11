Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro land on O2

Both the new Oppo Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro smartphones are now available to pre-order from mobile carrier O2 in the UK.

The Oppo Find X5 will be available from £34.55 a month with a £20 upfront payment and 2GB of data. The Find X5 Pro will be available for £42.95 a month with £30 upfront and 2GB of data.

With a 6.55” AMOLED display on the OPPO Find X5 and a 6.7” AMOLED display on the Find X5 Pro, the devices make multi-tasking a breeze, whether that’s taking a zoom call or reviewing a business doc on the go. They are both also OPPO’s most powerful devices to date complete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor and ‘RAM Expansion’ turning both devices into 19GB RAM devices. The powerful performance is backed up by a huge 5,000mAh battery capacity and 80W SuperVOOC charging for when you need a quick top up of charge before that all important meeting.

The Find X5 and the Find X5 Pro provide 4K ultra clear resolution powered by OPPO first self-developed imaging NPU. This dedicated processor means the OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro are not sharing the processing power with the rest of the phone. This results in a faster, more powerful camera and helps achieve better low light photos and videos including high resolution 4K capture anytime, anywhere.

You can find out more information about the new Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Pro smartphones over at O2 at the link below.

Source O2

