Oppo Find X2 Pro gets unboxed (Video)

The Oppo Find X2 Pro was made official last week and now we get to have a good look at the handset and some of its features from a new video from Unbox Therapy.

The handset comes with some high end specifications and there is also a standard model as well as the Pro model.

The Oppo Find Pro comes with a Snapdragon 865 and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot.

The display on the handset measures 6.7 inches and it has a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate and it has a range of high end cameras.

One the back of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 13 megapixel telephoto camera. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies, it also has a 4260 mAh battery fast charging and Android 10.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy

