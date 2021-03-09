Oppo F19 Pro+ smartphone gets official

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its line up, the Oppo F19 Pro+ and the handset is equipped with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The device comes with a Dimensity 800U mobile processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, there is also a 4310 mAh battery and fast charging.

The new Oppo F19 Pro+ comes with Android 11 and ColorOS 11 and it features an 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies.

On the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. The handset will retail for INR 21,490 which is about $295 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

