Oppo Ace2 smartphone has 40W wireless charging

The new Oppo Ace2 smartphone is now official and the handset comes with the fastest wireless charging of 40W available on a smartphone.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch OLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution, the device comes with A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

The new Oppo Ace2 comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The device has a 4000 mAh battery that comes with 65W wired charging or 40W wireless charging and it can apparently be charged fully in just 56 minus.

Powering the smartphones is Color OS 7.1 which is based on Android 10 and it comes with a 16 megapixel Selfie camera and four rear cameras. The four rear camera include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. Pricing for the handset starts at CNY 3,999 which is about $565 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

