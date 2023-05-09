Oppo A98 5G smartphone leaked

Oppo is getting ready to launch a new Android smartphone, the Oppo A98 5G and some press renders of the handset have been leaked along with a range of specifications for the device.

The handset will come with a 6.7-inch LCD display which will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, it will also come with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Oppo A98 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it will also come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, the device will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and 76W fast charging.

The device will come with a range of cameras, there will be a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear, these will include a 64-megapixel main camera on the back and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there will be a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The new Oppo A98 5G smartphone will come with Android 13 and Color OS, the handset will be available in a range of different colors as can be seen in the photo above, as yet we do not have any details on pricing or a release date.

Source Sudhanshu Ambhore





