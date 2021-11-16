Oppo A95 4G smartphone launched

Oppo has launched its latest smartphone, the Oppo A95 4G and the handset is being launched in Malaysia and it comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display that features an FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The new Oppo A95 4G smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile processor and the device features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The handset comes with a virtual RAM expansion feature that will give you an additional 5GB of virtual RAM.

It also features a 5000 mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging and it comes with ColorOS 11.1 which is based on Google’s Android 11 OS.

The new Oppo A95 features a range of different cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the back.

The three rear cameras include a 48-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The device will retail for RM1,099 in Malaysia which is about $264 at the current exchange rate, the device will come in a choice of two different colors, Black and Aurora.

Source Playfuldroid

