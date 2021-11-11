Oppo A55s press render leaked

It looks like Oppo is getting ready to launch a new Android smartphone as some press renders of a new device have appeared online the Oppo A55S.

The press shots reveal details about the new Oppo A55s the handset will come in a choice of two colors at launch, black and green.

The device will also feature a lunch hold camera on the front and what appears to be three rear cameras on the back of the handset.

The new Oppo A55s will come with a Snapdragon 480+ mobile processor and it will feature 4GB of RAM, it is also expected to be available with a number of different storage options.

The handset has been also listed on the Bluetooth SIG and there are two different models of the device listed there.

So far those are the only specifications available for the device, as yet there are no details on how many megapixels the rear cameras will come with and there are no details on how many the Selfie cameras will feature.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Oppo A55s smartphone, including some details on when it will launch, how much it will cost, and of course confirmation of all of the specifications, we will let you know.

Source 91 Mobiles

