Oppo A94 smartphone gets official

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Oppo A94, the handset comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot and it comes with Android 11 and ColorOS.

The handset features a 4310 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, on the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

On the rear of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset sill com in a choice of two colors, black and purple and it will retails for SGD 429 in Singapore which is about $320 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

