Oppo A93 smartphone launching October 6th

Oppo will be launching another new smartphone next month, the Oppo A93 which is apparently a rebranded Oppo F17 Pro.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.43 inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a Mediatek Helio P95 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

So here’s the OPPO A93 Launching on October 6 – Rebadged OPPO F17 Pro 6 AI Portrait Cameras

8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

7.48mm Ultra Sleek Body#OPPOA93 #AceYourStyle pic.twitter.com/Sap3gxeSzq — Venkatesh Babu.G (@smartvenkat95) September 29, 2020

The device is also expected to have a front facing a 16 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the back there will be a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 2 megapixel cameras.

Source Venkatesh Babu.G

