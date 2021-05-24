Oppo A74 5G smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The Oppo A74 5G smartphone launched in the UK recently and now we get to have a look at the handset in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor and also 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is also room for extra storage thanks to the microSD card slot and the handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

The device is equipped with a 16 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device is available in the UK from £249 SIM free and it is available from a range of retailers including Amazon, Argos, The CarPhone Warehouse and more.

Source & image Credit Tech Spurt

